THERE were 837 rounds of twilight golf completed in the opening three weeks of season.
It's so good to see all the new players and some of the old faces back on course enjoying a round of golf and the fantastic social and fitness aspects it also provides.
Round three has seen some of the scores come back a bit with some wind making late afternoon rounds very challenging.
The story of round three is one that relates back to the traditional honesty and integrity aspects of the game with a dash of karma thrown in there as well.
After collating round two totals Brendan Looby advised his card was input incorrectly and his 31 was actually a 41.
He mentioned he wanted it adjusted so it was correct and reflected the actual score he had on the day, a week later he hands in a ripping "actual" nett 30 to claim the player-of-the-week on a countback from the unlucky Deb Evans and Nick DiPompo who also finished six under par with nett 30.
Tell me this isn't good karma and the golfing Gods looking after the honest deed shown from Brendan, if you see him this week let him know and congratulate him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other notable mentions go to Reece Maguire, Rhys Wilesmith, Tash Leighton, Joey Tripodi, Lorraine Kefford, Dylan Browne, Cody Browne all on 31 with Ryan Mahalm, Mason Boardman, Peter Cooper, Candice Evans, Adam Ingold, Sam Pirrottina, Stuart Stout and Danny Boardman all on 32.
Danny Boardman needs an extra shout out after eagling the fifth last week, backing that up with an even par 36 off the bat.
The ball cut off was 34 again so if you had 34 or under, ask Jason for your new ball.
Men at Work still hold the overall lead by seven strokes to Swig n Swing and the Nob Trains with Balls Deep, Guns N Roses, Teed Off and Mood Swings rounding out the top few.
Players are reminded the competition splits into four divisions at round 12, which is the halfway point of the competition.
Course availability this weekend only has 9am to 12.30pm Saturday to avoid trying to get a round in.
