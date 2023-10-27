"Without more members the Leeton Eisteddfod is in jeopardy of not running for 2024".
That is the message the Leeton Eisteddfod Society is conveying to the community as it desperately seeks fresh volunteers to assist in helping bring the event to life.
The group will be holding an annual general meeting on November 6 and it is hoped new faces will turn out to ensure the eisteddfod can continue on.
"After the success of this year's Leeton Eisteddfod it would be a shame to not be able to build on that for next year," committee member and current treasurer Chris Thompson said.
"This year's committee worked extremely hard to ensure the competitor numbers increased as well as the financial side finished on the positive side with the books.
A big thanks to all our local sponsors who supported us, some very long term sponsors and some new sponsors."
Over the last two years the eisteddfod has operated without a president after long-serving leader Judy Nolan decided to stand down.
Mrs Nolan is still part of the committee, but new volunteers are urgently required.
Key leaders of the executive have decided they won't be putting their name forward for these roles for the next year, while convenors for each discipline have also stated they won't be standing at the upcoming AGM.
This means the majority of the executive and every discipline convenor will be vacant.
With that in mind, anyone in interested in securing the eisteddfod's future should attend the AGM on November 6 from 7pm at the library.
More information is available by chatting to a current member or contacting the Leeton Eisteddfod Society Facebook page.
