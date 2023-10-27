The Irrigator

Leeton Eisteddfod Society needs new members or risk the event not going ahead in 2024

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Quinn Deaves on stage at this year's Leeton Eisteddfod. Picture by Talia Pattison
"Without more members the Leeton Eisteddfod is in jeopardy of not running for 2024".

