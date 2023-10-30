SPOOKY sounds will be heard for Halloween in Leeton as part of a special installation at a home in town.
Leeton artist Jason Richardson is repurposing a creation he put together for the popular Burning Seed festival in Matong for Halloween.
Halloween is being marked in many places across the globe on October 31.
So, just what has Mr Richardson created?
For the Burning Seed event he made a large amount of wind organs from recycled materials.
These sound-based sculptures were made for all to enjoy at that event and now it's time for the Leeton community to see what all the fuss was about just in time for spooky season.
"When Burning Seed finally went ahead (after being delayed due to rain last spring), I installed them on a 42 (degree) day at Matong ahead of the event and was pleased to see people enjoying them at all hours, including one participant who would meditate among them at dawn," Mr Richardson said.
These wind organs were then used as part of the Leeton Art Trail, with many participants viewing them as a result.
Curious minds wanted to know what they were all about, with Mr Richardson going on to record the sounds they were making with the help of Mother Nature.
"One of these soundtracks was offered to an online collaboration and has since gained instrumentation," he said.
"Now it's ... Halloween and it seemed like the best time to put them out again.
"I know some people feel ambivalent about an event they perceive to be an American tradition, but I think we need to find more opportunities to come together as a community
"It's great to recognise the changing of the seasons, as well as to reflect on our personal ghosts.
"As both of my parents were born in North America, I guess I'm expressing my heritage."
The wind organs are appropriately decorated for Halloween and can be spotted and heard in the Elberta Street area.
Mr Richardson will also be making some new recordings of the wind organs during the Halloween period.
You can also listen to the wind organs at https://citiesandmemory.com/music-for-sleep/ and search Leeton.
