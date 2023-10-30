A NEW proposal from Leeton Shire Council to "rebalance the rates" will aim to inject what is says is fairness across the board.
At its ordinary meeting on October 25, council decided to seek feedback from the community about a three-year plan to rebalance the currently rate structure over the categories of residential, business and farmland.
According to council, compared to similar-sized LGAs, farmland rates in Leeton shire are higher than the average, business rates are significantly lower and residential rates are slightly higher.
To rebalance the proportion of rates paid by each category, council is proposing a three-year program to redistribute the rate peg from farmland onto business and to introduce a new rating sub-category, called "business - industrial".
It says the proposal aims to create a fairer and more equitable rating structure, but council said it does not increase the amount of rates it may collect in total.
Residential rate category: Will see no change to the proportion of rates paid overall. The annual rate peg increase by IPART will apply for all three years.
Farmland rate category: Will see a reduction in the proportion of rates paid overall. The annual rate peg increase by IPART will not apply for three years, effectively a rate peg "holiday".
Business general rate category: Will see an increase in the proportion of rates paid overall. There will be a new subcategory of business rate introduced called "business - industrial (Leeton and Whitton)". For three years, both the usual rate peg plus the farmland equivalent rate peg will be absorbed by businesses, split 25-75 between general and industrial businesses.
From year four, all rating categories will go back to "normal", having the same IPART rate peg applied.
The average Leeton business rate is $1401 as opposed to $2438, which is the average for comparable NSW councils.
The average Leeton farmland rate is $3855 as opposed to $3743 which is the average for comparable NSW councils.
At the end of the proposed three-year program, the average business rate will be $2196, which is closer to $2,651, the estimated average for similar-sized NSW councils.
The average Leeton farmland rate will remain $3855 compared to $4070, the estimated average for similar-sized NSW councils.
Council is seeking feedback from businesses on this proposal.
"We understand this is a lot to wrap your head around," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"This is why we want to give business owners opportunities to ask questions and have their voices heard.
"There will be three consultation dates available in November and also a flyer made available to explain these proposed changes in more detail.
"It's also important to note the new rating structure will not generate any additional revenue to council (beyond the annual rate peg). It's solely designed to rebalance rates more fairly between the three rating categories.
Ratepayers are encouraged to provide feedback to council on the proposed changes to the rating structure in any of the following ways:
Electronically: Complete the survey on council's "have your say" online engagement portal at haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
By email to: council@leeton.nsw.gov.au.
By letters to: The General Manager, 23-25 Chelmsford Place, Leeton NSW 2705.
Submissions must be received by council by 5pm on Monday, November 27.
Three consultation sessions will be held at the council chambers on Monday, November 6 from 6pm to 7pm (businesses only), Thursday, November 9 from 11am to 2pm (businesses/general community session, drop in when it suits) and Wednesday, November 15 from 6pm to 7pm (businesses only).
