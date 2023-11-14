HERITAGE buildings across Leeton shire will be given fresh life thanks for grant funding flowing through from Leeton Shire Council.
Council has approved seven applications totalling $18,000 for funding assistance as part of the 2023-24 Local Heritage Places Grants Scheme at its ordinary meeting last month.
Under this annual grants program, funding is available for "listed" heritage items in the Leeton Local Environmental Plan 2014 or for buildings supported by council's heritage advisor as being of heritage significance.
The grants for 2023-24 were advertised and open for applications during July and August.
Applications for funding assistance were then received and considered by council's heritage advisor Noel Thomson in conjunction with council's Heritage Committee.
The seven applications approved include the repainting of the external facade of a shop ($2250), new signage for shop front at "Morris Chambers" ($600), external timber repair works and painting to farm residence ($3700), restoration of windows at residence ($2750); external painting of St Peter's Anglican Church ($5000) and restoration of walls and ceiling at former Anglican church ($3700).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Heritage committee chairman George Weston congratulated the owners on their successful applications.
"We extend our gratitude to the proactive business owners who applied," he said.
"By conserving our heritage assets, they're not just preserving the past, but also enhancing the future.
"We owe them a big thanks for ensuring these valuable pieces of our history are protected for future generations to enjoy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.