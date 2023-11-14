WHAT better way to celebrate the "race that stops the nation" then by adding a little fundraiser to the mix?
That is exactly what happened at the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village on November 7 when the aged care home brought together the best of Melbourne Cup celebrations and a special fundraising initiative to raise money for its benevolence program, which supports people in need.
With the help of our residents, families, staff and the community, the day raised just over $365, with the money to help individuals and families in the community, and others like it, who are struggling.
For the special occasion, residents, families and staff came together, dressing in their best race day outfits to watch the iconic race and participate in a chocolate wheel, run by Brian Munro from the Rotary Club of Leeton.
"It was so much fun getting dressed up, hats and all, for the race", said lifestyle supervisor Joanne Edwards.
"We were very fortunate to have so many beautiful hats donated by our community and our own resident, Judy Young, ensuring everyone had one to wear.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to John Martin, a renowned local musician whose soulful vocals graced the occasion, establishing a wonderful ambiance."
A Melbourne Cup event would not be complete without a fashions on the field competition for best dressed and this was no exception.
Residents Nora, Roy and Judy took out the awards.
"Those who attended enjoyed learning more about RFBI's benevolence program and how it helps communities," Ms Edwards said.
"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and supported the event. Your generosity will make a huge impact on people in need.
To learn more about the program, visit rfbi.com.au.
