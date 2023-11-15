THE Yanco Town Improvement Committee is deep in the planning for this year's twilight markets, which will be held for just the second time.
Scheduled for Saturday, November 25 the event is more than just markets - there's a distinct Christmas spirit flavour in the air, as well as showcasing the town of Yanco.
Following on from the success of last year's first event, the committee is planning to go even bigger and better in 2023.
The service roadway will again be closed to traffic, with market stalls of all kinds of different varieties to set up shop, offering everyone the perfect chance to get in and start some of their Christmas shopping.
Santa will be making an appearance and the Yanco Lions Club will hold their hams carnival and Christmas tree festival.
There will also be music, delicious food, ice cream, entertainment for children and everything in between.
The idea is again to bring people to Yanco to showcase what the town has to offer as the event looks to grow and expand.
Yanco Town Improvement Committee's Tessa Hamilton encouraged everyone to attend the event, saying there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
"We have more than 20 stalls, there's a lot of people coming back from last year because they enjoyed it so much, the interest has been great," she said.
"There's a good ratio of food stalls and gift stalls, it's a relaxed and fun environment for the whole family.
"We've got the use of the whole service road, we're looking to have it full."
The Lions train will be on hand for rides throughout the afternoon and evening, with face painting and jumping castles sure to keep children entertained.
"Everyone had such a ball last year ... it was something different, it was all about Yanco, all in one area for everyone to enjoy, so hopefully we have a great crowd again this year," committee member Tracey Hamilton said.
"We'd love to see as many people come as possible."
The event will be held from 4pm to 9pm, with the town's main street to also be decorated with Christmas decorations.
