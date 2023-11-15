The Irrigator
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Rural

Murrumbidgee Irrigation addressed the issue of water buybacks at its recent AGM in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUTOMATION works will continue to bring the MIA into the future, according to Murrumbidgee Irrigation's outgoing chairman Hayden Cudmore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.