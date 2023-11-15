DESPITE some new faces turning out, the Leeton Eisteddfod's future is still on somewhat shaky ground.
The Leeton Eisteddfod Society held its annual general meeting on November 6 after calling on the community to turn out and volunteer time to help keep the long-running event operational.
Some new faces did head along to the meeting, but several committee positions remain open, with the society again appealing to residents to consider stepping in and joining the group to take the event forward into the future.
Another meeting is planned for December 5 in the hopes of filling the remaining positions, with anyone with an interest in the arts, those who have children perform, have been involved in the past or want to help keep the event going, encouraged to head along to the Leeton library at 7pm.
The Leeton Eisteddfod is part of an ancient tradition, with the very first global eisteddfod held at Cardigan Castle in Wales in 1176.
Generations of Leeton residents have been coming together to celebrate and enjoy the arts through the Leeton Eisteddfod for almost a century.
Ever since, Leeton has been a fertile breeding ground for creativity, the arts and performance.
Generations of singers, dancers, actors, musicians and writers have been nurtured through the Leeton Eisteddfod.
The thrill of hundreds of people descending on the town to perform in the many disciplines has been a rite of passage for many.
The committee said the skills and confidence that is built through participating in the eisteddfod are strengths that each participant carries with them into their life.
To help ensure this long-running event can continue on, residents are encouraged to attend the special meeting on December 5 at the library from 7pm. Supper will be provided.
Anyone with questions can contact past president Judy Nolan on 0474 533 170 or via email at judith.nolan@bigpond.com or leetoneisteddfod@gmail.com.
