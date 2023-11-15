The Irrigator
Home/News/Local News

Leeton Eisteddfod Society to hold special meeting on December 5

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Eisteddfod is still looking for more volunteers to ensure next year's event can go ahead. Picture by Talia Pattison
The Leeton Eisteddfod is still looking for more volunteers to ensure next year's event can go ahead. Picture by Talia Pattison

DESPITE some new faces turning out, the Leeton Eisteddfod's future is still on somewhat shaky ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.