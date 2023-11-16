A CALL to arms has been issued for Leeton shire residents as part of a day of action to stop water buybacks.
Residents, farmers and businesses from across Leeton shire are being encouraged to take part in a #NoMoreBuybacks community rally Tuesday, November 21 at Mountford Park from noon.
Mayor Tony Reneker said Leeton Shire Council, Murrumbidgee Irrigation and commodity groups like citrus, rice and cotton, along with Leeton farmers and food and fibre manufacturers were "deeply concerned" about the prospect of further water buybacks and the fact they hadn't been consulted.
"Our shire and the MIA has done more than its share of heavy lifting to return water to the environment and we are not prepared to suffer further impacts, including job losses, when it's entirely unnecessary," councillor Reneker said.
"Buybacks will hurt us all.
"There are other very good options available to improve the health of our rivers and these need to be fully explored and exhausted before we expose our community to further buybacks.
"To make our voices heard and so the government takes us very seriously, we need everyone who cares about Leeton shire's future to turn up."
National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke said a series of rallies were being held across the basin as an important demonstration ahead of a vote on the Bill in the Senate in coming weeks.
"The government has decided to completely rewrite the plan without setting foot in these towns and shires to consult with people," he said.
"This is by no means a done deal.
"We've got to come together and send a clear message that we can't just be sold down the river. This isn't just about the farmers, it's about workers, their families and everyone in these communities whose livelihoods depend on this water."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton fully supports the rallies.
"All communities must make their voices heard and come together at these rallies," she said.
"It is essential the federal and NSW governments understand exactly how we feel about them making political decisions that we disagree with, on our behalf."
