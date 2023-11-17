LEETON shire resident Abi Pfeiffer may have lost her long locks, but she has gained much more.
Ms Pfeiffer walked 300 kilometres for children's charity Camp Quality in September, raising money for the organisation throughout.
She decided to take her efforts even further by deciding to cut off her long hair to both continue fundraising efforts for Camp Quality, but to also donate her locks to the charity Wigs 4 Kids.
The big chop took place at the start of the month and the new-look has taken some getting used to.
"Officially I had 23 inches taken off," she said.
"It was a strange feeling when it was being cut ... it was pretty overwhelming. My partner teared up and said he was proud of me and that's when I got emotional.
"My kids helped cut some of it off and my mum and sister too.
"It definitely took some time to get used to, but I'm so happy I did it.
"It was such a good cause raising the money for Camp Quality and then donating the hair to Wigs 4 Kids, which I believe will be used to make wigs for children with cancer."
Ms Pfeiffer's donation link is still open, meaning it's not too late to send through a dollar or two to the cause.
"The fundraising is slowing down, but people can still donate if they would like to," she said.
"At the moment we are at $7311. I'm so happy with that.
"Camp Quality called at the end of September and asked me to come back again next year, that was awesome.
"I think charity work is amazing and these organisations always need as much funding as possible to keep doing what they do.
"It's definitely shown me how important it is to get involved and support these organisations."
Those still wanting to donate can do so at https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/fundraisers/abipfeiffer/big-walk-for-little-kids-2023.
Ms Pfeiffer thanked everyone who did donate to the cause along the way.
"I had so much support, it was really amazing," she said.
"It's been such a great experience."
