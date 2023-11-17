AS THE Chelmsford Place redevelopment starts to take shape, another facet of the project is also cooking away in the background.
By now, most would know about the art installation project which will form part of the area's transformation and will feature the water towers in Chelmsford Place.
Testing has taken place and designs called for and the next steps are starting to be formed.
"The Chelmsford enhancement project will make provision for utilities that will support the projection art," Leeton Shire Council's museum, gallery and heritage co-ordinator Karen Barrett said.
"Technology is provided and supported by Illuminart.
"Council is procuring this from Illuminart), this was informed by the testing earlier in the year.
"Illuminart will continue to work with the team to develop the content."
It is expected the technology will be in place early next year and then further tests will take place, as well as any tweaks needed before everything goes live.
The projection art project is intended to increase accessibility to art and culture by bringing it to the "street".
"Interest has been good, but the form for community contributions is still active on Illuminart's website, so further contributions are always welcome," Ms Barrett said.
"We do have enough images, but the more, the merrier.
"As for seeing it come to life, when the idea was proposed, it certainly garnered a lot of interest.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"While the project's timeline has been delayed, people are still interested in its completion.
"(The) Leeton Museum and Art Gallery also regularly field questions from visitors about the towers, so it's another opportunity to talk about the project."
It is hoped the images displayed on the tower will tell "untold stories" to celebrate everything about Leeton.
"We hope the project increases accessibility and engagement with art - removing the barriers that often come with perceived 'rules' of art and art institutions," Ms Barrett said.
