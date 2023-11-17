The Irrigatorsport
Home/Sport/World Sport

Leeton's water tower art project ongoing, with hopes to go live in 2024

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS THE Chelmsford Place redevelopment starts to take shape, another facet of the project is also cooking away in the background.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

More from World Sport
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.