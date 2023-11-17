LEETON'S Timmy Radovu is only in year seven, but already he has big dreams of a rugby union career.
Helping him on that path is his recent selection in the junior under 14s Fijian team to play in the Pacifika Youth Cup in the coming weeks in Sydney.
After successfully being selected in the team, Timmy has now been travelling to Sydney every weekend for training in the lead up to the competition.
Timmy typically plays in the centre and said he was surprised when he discovered he had made the Fijian side.
"It was pretty surprising really," he said.
"It's a fun sport. You get your mind off stuff when you play.
"I didn't think I would make the team, so it's pretty cool."
The Pacifika Cup will be held at the end of November, with teams coming from Samoa, New Zealand, Tonga, an Indigenous Australian team and more taking part.
"I think it will be pretty hard," Timmy said.
"We've got a pretty good team I think."
The team's weekly training sessions have been focusing on all aspects of the game in the lead up.
As well as the in-person training each week, Timmy is also required to complete his own training each day, film it and send it back to his coach.
His mother, Tracey Byrne, said she was so impressed by Timmy's commitment to his training, team and his selection.
"In all honesty, I've always thought he was a pretty good footballer, but when you put him up against the kids from Sydney, you do wonder how it will go," she said.
"So, to make this team is pretty amazing.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing how Timmy goes and how the team goes.
"It's a really great experience for him. As a group, they gel well together."
The team also delves into their culture as part of their sessions, which Timmy said he has enjoyed learning more about.
Byrne also thanked the Leeton Phantoms Rugby Union Club for its support of Timmy's endeavours, as well as the wider Fijian community for also assisting in fundraising efforts.
"We can't thank everyone enough, it's been fantastic," she said.
