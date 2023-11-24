FOR many years businesses in Leeton's CBD have called on action to be taken when it comes to parking hours.
While the Pine and Kurrajong Avenue areas have signposted parking times located throughout the street, rarely are these hours and vehicles policed.
This is something businesses have lobbied Leeton Shire Council about on several occasions, with some even saying it is business owners themselves who often take up valuable parking spots outside their stores with little done to stop them.
However, that is soon set to change, with council responding to concerns from business owners and residents.
Council will now start inspecting parked vehicles along Pine, Wade and Kurrajong avenues from December 1 to ensure compliance with parking restrictions.
Car parks in these main streets generally have a two-hour parking limit except for short-term parks, disability parks and loading zones.
Council's executive manager economic and community development, Michelle Evans, said work would be done to educate the community on the matter.
"Compliance monitoring is Council's least preferred option, but given the ongoing complaints about extended parking it's now necessary to regulate car parking and we want to give our community good notice," she said.
"To see which restrictions are applicable, check the hours and time limits on the parking signs in Pine, Wade and Kurrajong avenues."
In consideration of the change, residents and visitors are reminded of the convenient free, all-day parking alternatives available at locations such as the Sycamore Street carpark, Jarrah Street and Reservoir Lane.
These designated areas are intended to provide ample parking space near the main streets without the constraints of time limitations.
Ms Evans said council appreciates the co-operation and understanding of the community as these measures are implemented.
"We have a shared responsibility to adhere to the parking restrictions to ensure all members of the community can access services and shops when they need to; particularly those that would be challenged by having to walk a long distance," she said.
"By working together, we can create a vibrant and accessible community that meets the needs of all residents and visitors."
