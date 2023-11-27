Finals on horizon for spring competition

It was the final week of regular format in the Leeton Squash spring competition with teams fighting for a spot in the finals.
Monday night had Nicole Onwuekwe and Christopher Newman win their matches, which made it one-all for the Mariners and Jets.
Team captains Nic Croucamp and Will Rawle were left to decide the outcome, Croucamp snaring the win 11-9, 11-6, 3-11, 7-11, 11-6 to give Jets the points.
Top-placed Wanderers defeated the Glories, Brian O'Leary, Jack Miller and Chevaughn Moore all recording wins.
The Roars had a clean sweep against the Bulls, Ondria Miller and Carol Davidson winning in style.
Kathryn Bechaz had to work hard for her win, defeating Anthony Iannelli 11-9, 2-11, 11-5, 6-11,11-8.
The Wanderers, Glories, Mariners and Roars progressing to the final series.
Tuesday night and it was one all between the Kings and Breakers, Brad Woolner and Will Nardi winning their matches.
Cadell Thompson played a stellar match to get the Kings home, Thompson defeating Lauren Wickes 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.
The Jackjumpers defeated the Taipans. Trev Whitby had a tough match against Maanu Alexander, Whitby getting home 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6.
Eden Reilly also won her match in a thriller, Reilly defeating Simone Bruno 7-11, 11-4, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7.
Phoenixes defeated the Wildcats, Col Thompson won against Declan Ryan 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.
Ondria Miller won her game against Callum Sheldrick 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6. Kings, Phoenixes, Jackjumpers and Wildcats moving on the finals.
Wednesday night and the Demons defeated the Lions, solid wins going to Paul Payne and Brendon Looby.
Captain Bryan Shepley salvaged some pride for the Lions, Shepley defeating Sean Ryan 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-3.
Tigers defeated the Crows, David Cross, Garry Walker and Adele Thompson winning well.
In a very close match up team Magpies defeated the Cats.
Jack Miller won against Michael DiLorenzo 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.
Match-of-the-week was played out between Brodie Lashbrook and Alayna Croucamp, Lashbrook winning 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-13, 11-6.
Tigers, Cats, Lions and Demons all going into the final series.
