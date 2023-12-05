STRONG winds and an increased risk of fire has prompted the Rural Fire Service to call on farmers to immediately stop harvest operations for the day.
The NSW Rural Fire Service made the request just before noon on December 5, saying an increased risk of fire in the local government areas of Leeton, Griffith, Carrathool, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera and Hay was behind the call.
Those conducting harvesting are advised to do the following:
Under the current conditions, fires will start easily and spread rapidly.
They have the potential to threaten life and property, as well as destroying millions of dollars' worth of crop and equipment.
The RFS appreciates the co-operation of farmers on days of heightened fire danger. Stopping harvesting until weather conditions ease lowers the risk of fires breaking out and can prevent a great deal of damage.
For information on harvest safety alerts and the Grain Harvesting Guide visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/harvesting-guide.
