Increased fire risk behind Rural Fire Service call to stop harvest operations

By Talia Pattison
December 5 2023 - 12:16pm
STRONG winds and an increased risk of fire has prompted the Rural Fire Service to call on farmers to immediately stop harvest operations for the day.

