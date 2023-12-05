A RED p-plater has allegedly been clocked more than 50kmh over the speed limit on a busy Leeton road.
Police said the provisional one licence holder was allegedly found to be going 102kmh on Brobenah Road in a designated 50kmh zone.
Police stopped the driver just before 11pm on Saturday, December 2 and a fine was issued, with their licence also suspended.
The day prior, a green p-plate driver was also detected speeding, allegedly going 136kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Police spotted the driver, who was travelling on on Irrigation Way at Whitton, and they too were issued with a fine.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a suspected break and enter at a home in Yanco on Gogeldrie Street where a handbag and cash were stolen.
Police said the theft occurred sometime between 10.30pm on November 28 and 11.10am on November 29.
Anyone who may have heard or noticed something during this time should contact Leeton police.
