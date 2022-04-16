Festival on Mountford kicks goals for the 2022 Leeton SunRice Festival
HUGE crowds packed into Mountford Park on Easter Saturday for an afternoon of entertainment, food, family and friends.
The Festival on Mountford got underway on Saturday as soon as the Leeton SunRice Festival was finished, with residents and visitors packing into the park on a balmy autumn afternoon.
As well as various stalls being operated by community groups and charities, there was also live music, rides on the Lions train and mini ponies also offering a chance for youngsters to saddle up.
An official ceremony towards the end of the afternoon included speeches from Leeton mayor Paul Maytom, Leeton SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill, Scott Williams representing SunRice and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley.
Rounding out the festivities was the crowning of Katelyn Mills as the 2022 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador and Sophie Litchfield as the Highest Fundraising Ambassador.
The history and reasoning behind the festival, which recognises the town's rice harvest and heritage, was also addressed.
As the sun started to go down on a successful day for the festival, the fun wasn't done just yet as musicians and bands took to the stage for the inaugural Music on Mountford event.
