THE under 15s Junior Crows footballers will take on Griffith White in this weekend's grand final match.
The undefeated side will be prepped and ready to fire on Saturday afternoon at Ariah Park. The game is scheduled to start at 1.20pm.
Harrison Seymour: On baller that has clinical skills and run all day energy, rarely wastes it.
Eddie Morschel: Tall under age forward that is flying home with his high marking and speed.
Tyeler McKindlay: Fast, strong wingman who controls his opponents extremely well. Strong player.
Jaxon Steele: Under age forward on baller that has clinical game sense and always has an impact.
Elliott Clayton: Under age forward who provides great, low ground wins. Expected to cause havoc.
Calan Nicholls: Captain. Another run all day onballer/utility who gives 100 per cent and leads by voice.
Cale Sayer-Roberts: Defender with plenty of handball calm that usually clears the ball well.
Kayden Crockford: Under age wingman that loves the big challenge and excites the team with good outcomes.
Cooper Jones: Under age utility who has all-round ability and is a very game solid player.
Eli Doyle: Under age on ball/utility that has great skills and over age maturity. Very safe.
Lewis Henley: 2022 state player who has a very high-marking level that makes him a big-game player.
Harry Odewahn: Defender with straight line footy defence and often clears the ball well.
Tallis McMillan: Forward with silky skills on both sides of his body, big mark and gets goals.
Nate Fletcher: Wing/forward who outmuscles opponents and usually kicks goals well.
Jack Crompton: Fullback who is the the best defender going around. Real eye-opener.
Mitch Turner: A tall player who has great speed and marking ability, extremely handy performer.
Jay Longford: Utility with smooth skills and probably has one of the best kicks in the team.
Jack Clark: Under age defender with a great knowledge on how to repel the footy well.
Joe Quade: A utility player who has come into our team from the Jets. Handy defensive forward.
Alex Rees: A strong ruckman with speed and high-mark ability, gets a lot of footy.
Cade Anderson: Big strong player that can take big marks in the the tight games.
Dallas Hickey: Under age utility who has the ability to run and create space with speed.
Taj Lepper: Another big forward that is expected to break open packs and kick goals.
Tennyson Sales: Under age utility who has improved in leaps and bounds and has a great kick.
Hayden Gilmour: A tough player with no nonsense skillset. Has been the big improver.
Jaydan Mooney: Under age player that can play attack or defence. puts his body on the line.
Tyler Guest: Under age forward that has ability to lock the ball forward and create goals.
