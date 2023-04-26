Every month The Irrigatorand GetSet are teaming up to showcase and profile a young resident completing a traineeship or apprenticeship.
In the spotlight this month is Holly Sharman, who is currently studying a Certificate III in Hospitality and is employed by Jarrah Café.
Holly Sharman has been a trainee with GetSet since December 2021.
As part of her traineeship, she spends 35 hours a week working in the fast-paced hospitality industry and gets three hours a week of paid study time, where she can go home and study her course online.
All of her material is provided in an online format, giving her quick and easy access during her study hours.
RELATED:
However, according to Holly, the experience she gains on the job is essential to backing up this course material.
Holly studied hospitality while she was at school and realised it was something she really enjoyed and wanted to continue with when the time came to enter the workforce.
When the opportunity to work in a café arose Holly could not pass it up.
"I get a lot of enjoyment out of not only meeting new people, but also seeing customers enjoy the food and drinks we create at the Jarrah Café," she said.
"You get to know the regulars and build a great relationship up with the customers.
"My position at the Jarrah Café is much better than I first expected.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I have a wide variety of outcomes each and every day.
"It keeps me busy, but I enjoy every day."
Holly said she would recommend GetSet in Leeton to anyone looking for a traineeship or apprenticeship, as the business not only assists with the recruitment, but manages all the responsibilities of an employer.
GetSet also monitors Holly's progress and provides the necessary support to achieve a successful completion.
Holly said it was a relief to know she always has support in her career with GetSet behind her.
Her main suggestion to anyone leaving school or looking for a traineeship or apprenticeship is to "choose the right area that you wish to be employed in ... working somewhere you have interest in makes it far more enjoyable and rewarding at the same time".
As Holly is completing a two-year traineeship, she will have completed her course and will be qualified in hospitality by December this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.