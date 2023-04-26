The Irrigator
GetSet and The Irrigator profiles: Trainee Holly Sharman | April 2023

Updated April 26 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:27pm
Holly Sharman is completing her Certificate III in Hospitality and is working at Jarrah Café in Leeton. Picture supplied
Every month The Irrigatorand GetSet are teaming up to showcase and profile a young resident completing a traineeship or apprenticeship.

