The Irrigator

Leeton Bidgee Classic makes plea for more volunteers to keep event afloat

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 4 2023 - 8:59am, first published July 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last time the Leeton Bidgee Classic was held was in early March 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Picture file
The last time the Leeton Bidgee Classic was held was in early March 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Picture file

ONE of Leeton's favourite events is at risk of being no more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.