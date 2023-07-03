ONE of Leeton's favourite events is at risk of being no more.
The Leeton Bidgee Classic has been a staple for anglers, visitors and community members for many years, but in recent times there's been troubled waters.
The last time the classic was held was in 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Following this, it was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 amid rules and restrictions and issues with flooding.
Flood waters again provided a headache earlier this year and, this combined with a lack of manpower, meant the Bidgee Classic was cancelled yet again.
The Leeton Bidgee Classic Committee now says it is in desperate need of volunteers if they event is to ever go ahead again.
Jodie O'Bree is one of those committee members calling on the community to help ensure the event again takes its place on the calendar each year.
"We're a very small committee, we've all been involved for many years now," she said.
"We really need new people to come along. It can be in any capacity and you don't even have to have an interest in fishing.
"Maybe you want to help in the lead, over the weekend itself, with our promotion and marketing or something in between.
"Basically we just need more people to come on board because we do want to see this event keep going."
The Leeton Bidgee Classic provides an excellent weekend on the Murrumbidgee River, it is also an event that brings people together thanks to the comradeship, entertainment and family-style atmosphere.
It also contributes in a big way to the re-stocking of the Murrumbidgee River, releasing fingerlings at each event and at other times during the year where possible.
The event itself is in a good position financially, it's the manpower aspect that needs improving.
"What I like about it is we're all like one big family, it's a fun committee to be part of and we won't be throwing anyone into the deep end with a big job to start with," Mrs O'Bree said.
"We're open to all new ideas as well. I think a lot of us are just tired, so we need that help to keep it all moving forward because it is such a great event."
Anyone interested in joining the committee and helping bring the event to life can contact the Leeton Bidgee Classic Fishing Competition Facebook page or attend the upcoming annual general meeting on July 13 at 7pm at the My Plan Connect office in Kurrajong Avenue.
