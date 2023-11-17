The Irrigator
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/What's On/TV Guide

Leeton resident Lauren Grant has returned home after successfully completing the Everest Base Camp climb

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton resident Lauren Grant has returned from spending eight days climbing to the Mount Everest Base Camp - it was gruelling, but more than that, it was rewarding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.