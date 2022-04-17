news, local-news,

A PICTURE perfect afternoon was the backdrop for Leeton's Easter Sunday pink picnic. The QPL biggest pink picnic was held in Mountford Park on Easter Sunday as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival. It was the first time the picnic has been held as part of the festival with the committee trying something different in 2022 in place of what was Leeton's Longest Lunch. The new idea certainly paid off for the organising committee with many residents and visitors enjoying the chance to take part. Tables and chairs were nestled under the shade of the park's trees, while others brought picnic blankets and rugs to sit on. Hampers were supplied by several local businesses, with others bringing their own fare to enjoy. There was everything from sandwiches and snacks, to cheese boards loaded with salami, meats, fruits and more. Musical stylings floated from the park stage throughout the afternoon, while children enjoyed a visit from the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Winners of the QPL colouring-in competition were also announced as families and friends took the opportunity to catch up and soak up some rays on what was a perfect afternoon. Many then packed up and prepared to head to the balloon glow and twilight markets at the town ovals to round out their Easter weekend. RELATED COVERAGE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/456e3b03-d43f-4e9c-8277-b3b1d3f7300d.JPG/r0_138_4272_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg