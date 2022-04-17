news, local-news,

THOUSANDS of people packed into Leeton's town ovals on Easter Sunday as hype grew for the SunRice Festival balloon glow. Before the glow could get underway on dark, there was plenty to see and do as the sun slowly set on what was a busy Easter Sunday in Leeton. Community groups, charities, small businesses, schools and sporting organisations set up market stalls offering delicious bites to eat, showbags, handmade items, desserts and much more. A hot air balloon was also inflated so youngsters could donate a gold coin to go explore it from the inside. As the sun started set, residents and visitors alike started to set up their blankets and chairs as everyone set about trying to grab the best vantage point for the glow. Balloonists started preparing in the middle of the ovals and soon it was time for the balloons to inflate and light up. Cheers and claps of delight met the glow when it first lit up and the lights went out. One of the pilots who MC'd the glow even told the crowd it was the best balloon glow he had seen in many years, telling attendees how much the balloonists and their crews loved coming to Easter every year, but especially when it was time for the Leeton SunRice Festival. Once the glow was finished, the show wasn't done just yet as a fun display of fireworks crackled and dazzled overhead. Stalls remained open to feed the hungry as everyone gradually made their way out the gates with huge smiles on their faces. RELATED COVERAGE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5a705b95-cd4d-407c-b690-5a38fcd2d2fc.JPG/r116_878_3921_3028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg